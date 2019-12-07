Azmin's supporters boycott PKR National Congress

MELAKA: Several hundred PKR delegates from deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction deserted today’s national congress during lunchtime as a sign of protest towards the party leadership.

The walkout, according to several delegates met by the New Straits Times, was due to the speeches made by debaters who were biased and critical of Azmin.

PKR Information Chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar told reporters that he, too, was unhappy with the congress.

“We came here to listen to the president’s speech, not to listen to people condemning the deputy president and take sides.

“This is against what was promised by the president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). This should not have happened.

“Frankly I’m disappointed that this congress is being used as a platform to condemn (Azmin),” he said.

A delegate from Kelantan who introduced himself as Mahadi said he was shocked to see party debaters slamming Azmin as well as employing name-calling the Economic Affairs Minister.

“All of the debaters were from Anwar’s team. This is unfair. I believe PKR is no longer the ‘Keadilan’ party but this is now Anwar’s party,” he said.

Another delegate from Ledang who only wanted to be known as Ong echoed a similar view and said he was upset with the way the congress was conducted.

“I came here to listen to speeches about government policies and what we can do to save this country.

“But, in the end, all I heard was debaters criticising Azmin. What is this?” he said.

The walkout began around 2.40pm where a few hundred delegates were heard shouting “go back, go back” and “congress is not over yet but let’s go back”.