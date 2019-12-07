Umno's 'new deal' should be clear and logical, says delegate

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno delegate urged the party and its allies in the Barisan Nasional to come out with details of the ‘new deal’ as soon as possible if the coalition intends to recapture Putrajaya.

Representing Umno Overseas Club, Mohamad Hafizuddin Mohamad Zaidi said the new deal would provide a signal that the coalition was committed in developing the nation although it was no longer in power.

Hafizuddin, who is a student at University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, said the new deal should resonate with the aspiration of the people and not only appeal to the Malays.

“The new deal must be inclusive, clear as well as logical. We should not resort to offering ‘janji-janji manis’ (empty promises) like the group from the other side (of the political divide).

“The people must know why they should vote for Barisan Nasional, why they should cast their ballots for the ‘dacing’ (Barisan Nasional’s logo) in the next general election,” said Hafizuddin when debating the presidential policy speech at Putra World Trade Centre here today.

He also said it was also imperative for Umno to create a new narrative in order to revive and change the image of the party, which was previously tainted with negative perception.

“When we mentioned rhetorical politics, they will say it is Umno that is engrossed in such practice.

“When people mention corruption, monopoly, cronyism and thug culture, they will accused Umno (of embracing such behaviour).

“Hence, Umno needs a new image that the party is more inclusive. Umno needs to prove that we are a political party free of money politics, free from warlords culture and that politics of disunity does not exist anymore in the party,” he said.