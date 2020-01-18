Anwar: Kimanis defeat clear sign rakyat dissatisfied with PH govt

PORT DICKSON: Pakatan Harapan's (PH) component parties should regard the results of the Kimanis parliamentary seat by-election on Saturday as a clear sign of the people's dissatisfaction towards the government.

Reacting to the election results, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that it is high time PH stop playing the blame game and take immediate action.

"Action must be taken… If we can't accept the fact, the effect will be disastrous. We are already seeing the effect spreading nationwide," he said.

Anwar said that issues regarding the economy and cost of living continue to plague the people's lives and are contributing to their sense of dissatisfaction.

"I spent a day there (in Kimanis) and I could see that a lot of improvements related to rubber smallholders and infrastructure (were needed).

"However, I believe Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal will be able to amplify efforts to develop the state," he said when met after a Chinese New Year celebration and the launch of the CNY bazaar at Taman Lukut Hartamas here, last night.

Asked on whether PH's fifth defeat in a by-election since the 14th general election (GE14) has raised the pressure on him as the Prime-Minister-in-waiting, Anwar admitted as much.

"It will be not only my responsibility (as the next prime minister), but also of the rest of the component parties to think of ways to win back the people's hearts," he said.

The Kimanis by-election saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin winning the seat after garnering 12,706 votes, to defeat Parti Warisan Sabah's Datuk Karim Bujang, who only obtained 10,678 votes.

The Kimanis parliamentary seat fell vacant after the Federal Court upheld the Election Court's ruling that Datuk Seri Anifah Aman's victory in the GE14 was null and void.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who has been given 14 days to respond to a show-cause letter following claims of disciplinary misconduct, Anwar said the matter is being handled by PKR's disciplinary board.

"The disciplinary board (is looking into the matter). They (did not raise any issue) during the PKR central leadership council meeting, held this evening," Anwar said.