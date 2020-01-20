DAP echoes PM's one-term PH govt statement if fails to buck up

GEORGE TOWN: DAP is on the same page as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, that Pakatan Harapan's time as the ruling party in the country may not prolong beyond the current term.

DAP vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow said Dr Mahathir's statement was a clear signal that all components parties of Pakatan must buck up collectively and individually.

"It is a qualified statement. We take note of Tun's kind advice to all component parties. DAP will continue to listen to the voices of the people and play a major role amongst the component parties while using internal channels to get consensus in the government and the party.

"Any challenges that affect the people's support must be addressed effectively," he said today.

Pakatan Harapan made history by wresting the ruling government from Barisan Nasional in the 14th General Election (GE14).

However, it has since lost in the last five by-elections, including the recent one for the Kimanis constituency in Sabah, signalling signs of frustrations amongst the people over the coalition’s performance.

In contrast, Pakatan in Penang has extended its influence by winning 37 seats out of 40 in GE14.

Chow, however, said they could not stay complacent despite the victorious campaign. He said Dr Mahathir's advice to buck up was to all states, including Penang.

"Our representatives and councillors are always on the ground to reach out to the people.

"We also need to continue to implement pro-people policies and projects to enjoy the strong level of support we continue to receive for the third term," he added.