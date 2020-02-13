Anwar: Dr M says he's not involved in effort to get him to complete term

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed rumours that opposition leaders and several PKR members were “collecting signatures” to have Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad complete his full term.

The PKR president, in a statement today, said he met with Dr Mahathir and discussed the transition of power, upon returning from his constituency in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan.

“I raised the issue as there are efforts from Pas, a group from Umno, and a small number of PKR members who are believed to be making efforts to collect signatures in support of Dr Mahathir’s leadership .

“The Prime Minister is not involved in this and in fact, stressed that he would resign as promised. I’m inclined towards him leading the country until the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2020 Summit ends.”

He said the matter, however, would be finalised in a Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting on Feb 21.

Anwar reiterated that the PH leadership and several other partners would continue to uphold the PH agreement on Jan 7, 2018, which supported Dr Mahathir’s leadership as the seventh Prime Minister, and himself as the successor.

“I also note that with PH turning almost two-years-old, the agreement has not been challenged by any of its partners - PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu)."

On Tuesday, online portal Sarawak Report claimed that members of Parliament from Umno, Pas, Bersatu, and PKR members aligned to Anwar’s deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, “have been pressured to fly in from all corners to Kuala Lumpur” to sign a statutory declaration (SD) inking their support for Dr Mahathir.

This came after speculation that Umno, Pas and Bersatu were trying to form a new alliance, named Pakatan Nasional, as revealed by former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Umno and Pas leaders have denied knowledge on the matter. Pas, however, had said that it would table a motion of confidence for Dr Mahathir in the next Parliament sitting.

Earlier in Port Dickson, Anwar said there were “one or two” members in his party who may be implicated in the purported SD.

“I must caution that we must focus on the economy. No government should now kowtow to the demands of the opposition, which is quite desperate (and) has its own problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail dismissed Sarawak Report’s claims, describing it as merely a “rumour”.

“It (the SD) is not in our knowledge. The SD is just a rumour as far as I know,” he was quoted as saying.