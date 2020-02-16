'PBS will not risk itself to make way for new opposition alliance'

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will not risk its existence to make way for a new opposition alliance in the state, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Commenting on a recent meeting which took place under the Perpaduan Rakyat banner among opposition leaders in Sabah, Ongkili said PBS is not involved in the formation of any proposed new alliance of opposition-based parties in the state.

He acknowledged that PBS was invited to attend the Perpaduan Rakyat meeting chaired by Umno-turned-independent leader Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, recently.

"However, the party (PBS) is focusing on strengthening its grassroots, recruitment of new members at the divisional level, setting up new branches, and conducting our annual general meetings, which are currently taking place statewide.

"Based on statements from leaders of Perpaduan Rakyat, they seem to be interested in forming a single party. This may eventually require the dissolution of existing partner parties.

"PBS is not interested in such a scheme. We are the oldest local party in Sabah. We would not want to jeopardise our party, just to make way for a new alliance," Ongkili said.

It was reported that the Perpaduan Rakyat meeting, attended by leaders of various state opposition parties and veteran politicians, discussed achieving resolution for all parties in order to be merged into a single political entity.

Those present at the Perpaduan Rakyat meeting were Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan of Party Solidariti Tanah Airku; Datuk Yong Teck Lee of Sabah Progressive Party; Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing of Parti Cinta Sabah; Datuk Henrynus Amin of Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri; Datuk Francis Goh of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah; and Sabah MCA Women's Chief Dr Pamela Yong.

While PBS is focused on strengthening and preparing itself for the next general election, Ongkili said that they are nevertheless open to cooperating with like-minded parties that share its political struggles, especially in safeguarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

"The cleansing of Sabah from the domination or intrusion of illegal immigrants, and of course, the quest for equitable development have always been part of our struggle.

"While we are open to cooperation, the party leadership has decided to strengthen our machinery and focus on Sabah and Sabahans. We are more than happy to work closely with other opposition parties, especially with the 15th general election (GE15) drawing near," he said.

Ongkili stressed that PBS aims to remain strong and respected by the Sabah people, adding that the party offers a platform to form the government with like-minded friends in the opposition for the impending GE15.