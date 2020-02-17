Sabah PKR members told to battle against fake news, misinformation

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR members have been reminded to put their media literacy skills to use in order to identify and avoid fake news and misinformation on the internet.

Party chief Datuk Christina Liew said the rise of social media and messaging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Twitter and others has facilitated the rapid transmission of information.

"However, not all information and news reports on those platforms are valid and true. In politics, it is imperative that we disseminate correct information on the party's agenda or the government's policies to party members to avoid confusion and conflict," she said.

Liew, who is Deputy Chief Minister, was speaking to participants of the First Series Training Programme for Information Chiefs at the state and branch levels when launching the function at the Sabah PKR Headquarters, here.

Cautioning party members against falling prey to false information or fake news posted by irresponsible elements, she said inaccurate information linking her to certain matters has been splashed on social media of late.

"Ignore what you encounter there. It's all fitnah (slander), do not believe what has been posted, and do not spread it," she advised.

The course was organised by PKR Central Information Bureau and headed by party information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Akin, in collaboration with its Sabah counterpart.

The training modules covered areas of journalism, cyberspace and social media literacy.

Liew urged the participants to put into practice the knowledge gained from the training course for the good of the party.

"I hope all information chiefs will make good use of what they have learned, to facilitate their work at the grassroots level," she added.