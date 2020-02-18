Motion to support Dr M proof Pas is a quality opposition

KOTA BARU: Pas today denied it was confused over its role in Parliament when it decided to table a motion to support the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Its Youth deputy chief, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, in slamming DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng for making the suggestion, said on the contrary, the Islamic party's move to table the vote of confidence showed that it fully understands its role as the opposition.

"As a political party of quality, it has always been Pas' stance to support whichever party or whoever it felt is doing good for the nation and its people.

"This included the government's move to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and to raise the minimum age of marriage for Muslim girls to 18.

"Pas has been supporting all these because they are part of our principles. The same goes with the plan to table the vote of confidence to support the PM," he said.

The Pasir Mas MP said he believed that Lim, who is the Finance Minister, and his party were the ones that have failed to understand the true role of an opposition.

"With this kind of attitude, either he (Lim) or his party is not suitable to become the opposition and more so the ruling government," he said.

Lim reportedly said that Pas was confused of its role in Parliament for proposing to table a vote of confidence to support Dr Mahathir at the next Parliament sitting.

He said only the ruling parties should be tabling such motion in Parliament and not the opposition.