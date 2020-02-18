Sabah opposition parties must close gaps and unite, say political analysts

KOTA KINABALU: Local opposition parties should focus on closing the gaps among them if they plan to either establish a new party or form new coalition to grow strong, said political analysts.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) academician Dr Romzi Ationg is leaning more towards forming a new opposition coalition.

"But, I am unsure about it. The new (proposed) opposition coalition is still in the hands of politicians whom the Sabahans think are incapable of gaining any solid impact over Sabah politics due to their own political records," he told the New Straits Times today.

He said in order to be impactful just like Parti Warisan Sabah when it was the opposition, local opposition leaders must close gaps and prioritise on the people’s needs and expectations.

"Sabahans are keen to see the establishment of a new Sabah based party, rather than the plan to form a new opposition coalition. But as it is, leaders of respective parties are still unsure about what they should do.

"This will not bid well with the Sabahans. It just shows how weak their resolve is to work as a team. The people require a party that is capable of keeping the current government on its toes," he said.

Last week, veteran politicians and opposition leaders from various local based parties (excluding Parti Bersatu Sabah - PBS ) attended a meeting under the banner Perpaduan Rakyat led by Datuk Seri Anifah Aman to discuss the possibility of merging all parties into one.

Due to some disagreement, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan had recently mentioned a proposal to establish new opposition alliance called Gabungan Sabah.

He said the biggest party would become the main leading party, while inactive parties would be merged to form a partnership.

UMS political researcher Dr Lee Kuok Tiung said it would be impossible to ask others to dissolve their parties and form or join a party as many were still holding on to their respective party principles.

He believed forming an alliance would be more realistic as everyone would look for partners who they could work with smoothly.

"It is paramount to create a win-win situation, where all sides will benefit from the collaboration," he said.

Lee said PBS wass the state's biggest local opposition party and convincing inactive parties to dissolve and merge would be a good move to cut down on potential opponents in the 15th General Election (GE15).

"Since most of the politicians started their politics journey or career with PBS, why not all of them return to PBS instead of having a headache trying to figure out how to merge everyone together.

"Sabah's opposition is not only about Kadazandusun Murut Rungus-centric parties. We have Umno too. Collaboration must have understanding from all sides in order to gain mutual benefits,” said Lee, adding he was certain an alliance would be formed for GE15, but the details were still sketchy.

Meanwhile, veteran politician Datuk James Ligunjang said the coalition of opposition parties suggested by Jeffrey was one of the options that could be considered by all.

"But it is not the only option. The idea of merging into a single larger party is another option that the grassroots want to see because Sabahans are well aware of their rights.

"They wish to see their leaders band together to restore their rights," said the former Petagad assemblyman.

Ligunjang, who previously served under PBS, believed the move was possible if all leaders had the political will to unite.

"The leaders of all parties involved will meet to discuss the way forward. There is no fixed date yet, but very soon... I'm cautiously optimistic that it will happen," he said.