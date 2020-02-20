Dr Afif issued show-cause letter by party, expresses disappointment

GEORGE TOWN: Former deputy PKR Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin has expressed disappointment after receiving a show-cause letter from the party which accuses his involvement in a ruckus during the wing's national congress in Melaka last December.

The Penang state executive councillor said he was not the only one in the party who had received the letter which was issued by the PKR disciplinary board.

“Our commitment is clear in that we want the party to run smoothly and issues with the leadership should be dealt with in the best possible manner.

“To me, now, the people are evaluating PKR and its leadership. I am no longer part of the party leadership. I am just an ordinary member and the deputy PKR Permatang Pauh division chief.

“But I believe the grassroots and the people are evaluating how the central leadership council is taking a stand in managing the party today,” he said when asked to comment on the letter.

Dr Afif said he has been given 14 days to answer to the charges hurled against him.

“I am sure you have seen the letter and you can judge for yourself. I will see...because this is the first time I am hearing of this.

“Since the congress until now, there has not been any form of communication, saying that I have done anything wrong.

“My presence at the congress was as a member and delegate. In fact, my presence was also an observer chosen by the party secretariat.

“So, when I am accused by the party’s disciplinary board, I am unsure of the motive or who had lodged a complaint,” he added, stressing that such questions should be left to the party and the disciplinary board to answer.

Dr Afif said as a party member who had been consistent in defending PKR's discipline and democratic practices as a reformist party, he believed that he had the responsibility to return the party to the right track.

Asked how many more party members who were also issued with show-cause letters, Dr Afif said he was still checking with his colleagues since they had only received the letters this afternoon.

“All I know is those issued with the letters are party members.

“They are the party activist, the movers of the Youth wing, who had been instrumental in getting the support from the young people which led to our victory in the last general election.

“And the majority of them have been with PKR all their life.

“So, if you are asking me which team they are from, they are party members who are leaders at the grassroots level and who have been fighting all this while defending Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the party’s struggles."