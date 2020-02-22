It's all up to me, Dr M says on power transition plan

PUTRAJAYA: No date has been fixed for the succession plan as the decision will only be made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec).

Speaking to the media at the Perdana Leadership Foundation, Dr Mahathir said the Pakatan Harapan presidential council made a unanimous decision to allow him to set the date.

“We have discussed this at length. I don't have to repeat what we decided on. There were two opinions and in the end, it was all left up to me. What I say they will follow.

"The transition will take place after Apec (and) there is no timeframe, no date, nothing.

“It is up to me whether to let go (of power) or not. That was the trust given to me by the party,” he said during the press conference after chairing the PH presidential council meeting.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation Building in Putrajaya. Looking on are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Anwar Ibrahim. - NSTP/Mohd Fadli Hamzah

Asked if PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would still be appointed as prime minister, Dr Mahathir said that such a question did not arise during the meeting.

On the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, Dr Mahathir said that no decision has been made on the matter at the moment and that he would decide on it when the time comes.

Also present during the media conference were Anwar, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as other party presidents and wing chiefs.

When asked if he was satisfied with tonight’s outcome, Anwar said that he agreed with the decision to maintain Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya.

“Our stand is clear. The commitment is to ensure the prime minister gets to carry his duties.

“I suggested for Dr Mahathir to be given the space to govern. So meanwhile, I would have to be patient,” he said.

On the Sarawak state election, Dr Mahathir said that PH will start a discussion to choose its potential candidates.

“We don’t want our allies to contest against each other so, we will have to discuss this first,” he said.