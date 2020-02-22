Power transition: No need to pressure Dr M since all in PH support his leadership

BUKIT MERTAJAM: All quarters in Pakatan Harapan should refrain from pushing for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister and respect the latest consensus on power transition reached by the presidential council last night.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the continuous call for Dr Mahathir to leave office would adversely affect the country’s economic plans and development.

“So, if we continue to apply pressure on the prime minister (to set the transition date), it seems that we are the ones destroying the country’s economy and development.

“As such, it is our view that the prime minister should be given the space and power to make his own decision, on when he intends to step down.

“And since we are all in support of the prime minister’s leadership, there is no need for us to pressure him anymore,” Marzuki told newsmen here today.

Dr Mahathir at a Press conference on Friday night, after chairing the presidential council meeting, said that no date had been fixed for the succession plan in which he would pass the premiership to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PH presidential council had also made a unanimous decision to leave the decision solely at Dr Mahathir’s discretion.

Previously, Dr Mahathir had said that he would hand over the premiership to Anwar after the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in November.

On claims that the atmosphere was tense during the meeting, Marzuki said debates were normal in meetings.

Pressed if there was any pressure put on Dr Mahathir during the meeting, Marzuki described it as only a "view”.

“It is normal...all of us have our views.

“After all, when PH was first mooted, it was decided that all matters should be brought to the presidential council for decisions as it is the highest platform in decision-making.

“Of course we want concrete decisions to ensure the people’s worries and concerns can be resolved in the presidential council.”