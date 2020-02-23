Pro-PKR NGO plans sit-in at PM's Office

KUALA LUMPUR: A non-governmental organisation (NGO) aligned to PKR is mulling a sit-in at the Prime Minister’s Office next month to protest the outcome of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting on Friday night.

This is despite the call made by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urging party members to respect PH’s consensus on the power transition plan reached during the meeting.

Otai Reformis secretary Abdul Razak Ismail said the protest was among several options being considered by the NGO in its bid to pressure Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to step down as prime minister and make way for Anwar by the middle of the year.

He accused Dr Mahathir as being arrogant when the prime minister said that the power transition would be at his discretion.

“At the moment, Otai Reformis has started engaging other NGOs with the same aspiration. We will convene a meeting and subsequently announce our next action next week.

“If we decide to go ahead with the sit-in, it will be organised sometime next month. Unlike the succession plan that has no specific date, we will announce the day and venue of the sit-in,” he told the New Sunday Times.

Razak said Otai Reformis would continue with its programmes that included the road tour “Jelajah Reformasi: Bual Bicara Peralihan Kuasa 10 Mei 2020.”

DAP Central Executive Committee member Ronnie Liu posted scathing remarks on his Facebook account shortly after the news broke.

“Mengapa? Rakyat kecewa. Mungkir janji. Tidak puas hati. Jangan buat tak tahu. (Why? The people are disappointed. Unfulfilled promises. Not satisfied. Do not act like (you) do not know.

“Any positives? No Excuses. To do a vote of confidence. To collect SDs (statutory declarations). To form (a) backdoor government,” said the Sungai Pelek assemblyman in a series of Facebook posts.

In Penang, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the continuous call for Dr Mahathir to leave office would adversely affect the economy.

“So if we continue to apply pressure on the prime minister (to set the transition date), it seems that we are the ones destroying the country’s economy and development.”