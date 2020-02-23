GPS MPs meet in federal capital

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawmakers from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) began converging here to attend a meeting at a hotel today.

A check at the hotel saw a number GPS Members of Parliament arriving at 1.30pm for the 2pm meeting.

GPS Parliament Chief Whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, met at the hotel, confirmed that a meeting involving the Sarawak coalition’s lawmakers was being held.

“The CM (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg) called for a meeting.

“We have a meeting. Only Sarawak," he said without elaborating.

Meanwhile Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem who also attended the meeting also declined to elaborate on why the meeting was being held.

Abang Johari who is also the GPS chairman is expected to make a major announcement.

The Sarawak based GPS has 19 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, of which Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has 13 seats; Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) - three; Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) - two; and Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP) - one.