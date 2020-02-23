Umno leaders head to Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno leaders are expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara here, today.

An Umno Supreme Council member, who declined to be named, said no major announcement will be made at Menara Dato’ Onn, which currently houses the Umno headquarters, in relation to the meeting with the King.

He said that important developments will take place within the next few hours, after a special Supreme Council member meeting at the Umno headquarters earlier today.

“You will all know (more) in a couple of hours.

"If what was discussed at the meeting is correct, Umno leaders will head to the Palace," he told BH today.

This morning, all Umno Supreme Council members were instructed to gather at Menara Dato’ Onn.

Its secretary-general, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said that a special meeting, which began at 3pm today, was held following a directive from Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.