PKR leaders converge on Anwar's house

KUALA LUMPUR: Several PKR senior leaders were seen leaving party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s residence at Bukit Segambut here, at 6pm today.

Among them were PKR Communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil; vice president Dr Xavier Jayakumar, who is also Water, Land and Natural Resources minister; executive secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; and Central Council member Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid.

Also seen was Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, who is also Gopeng Member of Parliament.

Several tahfiz school students from various religious centres also entered Anwar's house at about 5.45pm.

Anwar is understood to have held a Yassin reading and ‘Solat Hajat’ at his house after the Asar prayer.