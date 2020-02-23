2009 Perak constitutional crisis to guide new government formation

PETALING JAYA: The formation of the new Federal government to replace the Pakatan Harapan (PH) led government would most probably use the 2009 Perak constitutional crisis as a guide.

An Umno source revealed that several political party leaders had already met Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, on the purpose of forming the new federal government.

“I was made to understand that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong advised them to refer to the previous Perak case ... that is what I was informed.

“At the moment, we already have 139 Parliamentary seats and the figure is sufficient for us to form the government," the source informed the NSTP.

The 2009 Perak constitutional crisis took place when three Pakatan Rakyat state assemblymen

defected, causing a collapse of the state government.

Following this, Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah refused Mentri Besar Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin's request to dissolve the state assembly and called for new elections.

Instead, Barisan Nasional (BN), with support from the three defecting assemblymen, formed a new state government.

The BN state government's legitimacy and the Sultan's decision not to dissolve the state assembly was disputed vehemently by Pakatan Rakyat politicians.

A series of battles in the courts ensued between Nizar and the new Menteri Besar Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Ultimately, the Federal Court confirmed in February 2010 that Zambry was the lawful menteri besar.

On the meeting of political party leaders here tonight, the source said he believed there would be no major announcement, even if the seats were sufficient to form a government.