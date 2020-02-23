Anwar confirms betrayal of Bersatu and several PKR members

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed speculations that there have been attempts of a betrayal towards the Pakatan Harapan government.

The defection, he claimed, involved Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and several PKR members.

“We are waiting for more information, but there are attempts by our former allies Bersatu and several traitors from PKR to topple the Pakatan Harapan government.

“They have met with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong earlier this evening, but there hasn’t been any announcement.”

He said this at a weekly prayer event at his home in Kampung Segambut Dalam, today.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson member of Parliament, said he did not have full information on the speculation that a new government would be formed.

“On the matter of a new government… I don’t have the full details yet,” he said during the sermon (tazkirah), which was streamed live via PKR’s Facebook page.

During the tazkirah session, Anwar was seen consistently checking his mobile phone.

Reporters who had been stationed at his house were unable to listen in to the tazkirah as they were asked to leave after Maghrib prayers.

Anwar is expected to have an audience with the King at Istana Negara tomorrow.