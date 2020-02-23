No press conference at Sheraton hotel

PETALING JAYA: There was neither a press conference, nor a big announcement of a political nature at a dinner involving a big group of members of Parliament from both sides of the political divide tonight.

The members of parliament from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PKR, Umno and Pas, left the hotel gradually while refusing to speak to members of the media, who had been gathering since earlier today.

The dinner was called “Majlis Makan Malam Muafakat MP”, and it was widely speculated that even Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be in attendance. He did not appear at the event.

When asked how did the event go, many of the attendees flashed big smiles while showing a thumbs up.

Among them were Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi dan and Pas deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said “it was good”, while Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said “tomorrow”, when approached by reporters.