Anwar has scheduled audience with Agong tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah tomorrow while DAP will convene an emergency meeting following a series of peculiar meetings by political bigwigs earlier today.

Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said the audience with the ruler would take place at 2pm at Istana Negara.

Farhash said the meeting was planned earlier after getting consent from the King.

“There is (an audience) but it was planned a long time ago and it is just to convey the latest developments,” he was reported as saying to Berita Harian.

Meanwhile, DAP would hold an emergency meeting at its party headquarters at 12pm.

A source said a text message was sent out a few hours ago asking party leaders to attend the meeting.

“All DAP members of Parliament, as well as state assemblymen, have been told to be present,” he told the New Straits Times.