PETALING JAYA: Only party presidents were present during the Muafakat Ahli Parlimen dinner at the Sheraton Hotel here tonight, Pas secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

Takiyuddin described the dinner as a “normal event” attended by Members of Parliament and refused to comment further.

“No comment, I have a meeting. Next time, maybe tomorrow or the day after. But not today,” he said.

He also disputed the speculation on attempts to form a new government.

Around 10.30pm, all MPs were seen leaving the event while PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin remained at the hotel to meet with their supporters.

Highlight