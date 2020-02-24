DAP leaders arrive at party HQ for emergency meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP headquarters at Jalan Yew, Pudu, here is a hive of activity as members of the media wait in anticipation of the party's emergency meeting, to be held shortly.

The meeting was called following talks of a possible political realignment involving the formation of a new government coalition.

Party members were seen ushering in leaders at the headquarters’ entrance; while journalists are on standby for the arrival of secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is reported to be en route to the venue from the Prime Minister's office in Putrajaya.

Leaders who have arrived at the headquarters include Lim Kit Siang, Tan Kok Wai, Ngeh Koo Ham, Fong Kui Lun and Teoh Nie Ching.