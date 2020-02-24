After initial runaround, Anwar, Guan Eng meet Dr M at his residence

SERI KEMBANGAN: Members of Pakatan Harapan’s leadership are believed to be holding a private meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at his residence here.

The leaders of PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are in discussions with Dr Mahathir over speculation on the formation of a new coalition government involving Umno and Pas.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, DAP secretary-general and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu arrived at The Mines Residence at about 11am this morning.

Earlier, the group arrived at the Prime Minister’s office at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya at 9.26am, but left about an hour later.

Police at the Prime Minister’s office told members of the media at the scene that Dr Mahathir had yet to arrive at his office.

Later today, Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.