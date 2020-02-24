Amid rumours of being dropped from Cabinet, Hannah Yeoh looks back on past 18 months

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh today said she hopes the Agong, Prime Minister and Members of Parliament will continue to do the right thing for Malaysia, despite ongoing political turmoil sparked by alleged betrayal by certain leaders in the Pakatan Harapan government.

Yeoh, who has allegedly been dropped from Cabinet following a proposal for a new coalition between Bersatu, Umno and GPS, took to Facebook to express how she felt in carrying out the mandate given to her by the people for the past 18 months.

Yeoh said she took pride in holding herself accountable to her Segambut constituents as well as the Deputy Minister in making sure she carried out her duties.

She said that every day, without fail, she tried to optimise the 24 hours of the day to help reform the system and improve policies in Putrajaya.

Yeoh added that she constantly reminded her staff that they had to give it all since they were accountable to the people.

"My staff will tell you the number of times I reminded everyone to give it our all because we will have to give an account to the people with the power and time we have.

"Hence, we work tirelessly, even on weekends in Segambut, because we do not take for granted the mandate given by the people.

"When I finished each day, there was no head space for me to make unnecessary social media posts (even about the prime ministerial transition). She said even when she had the time, she didn’t do it because she is limited by law, time, politics and the Almighty.

"Clean hands and clean hearts matter. The people matter," she wrote.

Yeoh added that the hard work and commitment she has put into implementing reforms may not benefit the current generation, but will certainly give future generations an advantage.

"We may not live long enough to see the effect of our decisions today, but our children and grandchildren will. I want to be able to walk on the streets, in malls and the morning market with my head up high. And that is why time and time again, we stood with the people – whether it was for Taman Rimba Kiara or the Bangsar-Damansara elevated highway.

"For those of you who think the change in 2018 was a walk in the park, just so you have an idea of the resistance we face – the governance in Kuala Lumpur, from the handover of community halls to the management of bazaars and approval of developments – we are still fighting it out," she added in her Facebook post at about 10.30 this morning.

Yeoh also recalled when she was Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, when it took only two determined assemblymen standing their ground, to save the state government in the last term.

"When you look around, trying to discern friends from foes, you must take comfort in knowing back then that two assemblymen stood their ground and honoured the mandate given by the people and saved the state government. Sometimes, one or two can make a difference," Yeoh wrote.