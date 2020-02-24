DAP wants Dr M to continue as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will propose for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to continue as the prime minister following the latter's resignation, said its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

He said DAP would propose this at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council emergency meeting tonight.

"I saw Tun this morning in his residence and was surprised when he voiced his intention to resign.

"When the prime minister tells you that he intends to resign, that is something emotional.

"Anything else, the AG (Attorney-General) will come out with a statement as far as the status of the Malaysian government.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. - BERNAMA pic

"Everyting is as usual, but let's just wait for the statement from the AG," he told reporters after attending the party's emergency meeting at its headquarters, here, today.

He said DAP commended Dr Mahathir's principled position of refusing to work with Umno whose leaders were involved in corrupt practises.

"Dr Mahathir clearly stated that he cannot work with Umno when we worked so hard to reject Umno succesfully in the 2018 general election," he said.

