Dr M arrives at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at Istana Negara in a black Proton Perdana at 4:40pm today.

Dr Mahathir is seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to inform His Majesty on the country’s latest political development after the 94-year-old resigned as prime minister.

At 1pm today, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Dr Mahathir has submitted his resignation letter as the prime minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Dr Mahathir also resigned as Bersatu chairman. -NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS

At about 2.30 pm, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for about 45 minutes.

Earlier today, political leaders were seen entering Dr Mahathir’s residence, believed to discuss the political developments in the country.

Among them were Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; Armada youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman; former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, and former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin dan Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The discussion was held after Mohamed Azmin adn Zuraida were sacked from PKR, followed by nine other MPs from PKR leaving the party.

Bersatu through its president Muhyiddin announced its exit from the Pakatan Harapan coalition.