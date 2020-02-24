Stalemate in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The decision by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to leave Pakatan Harapan would result in the Johor State Assembly being split right in the middle.

The move would leave PH with 28 seats, with DAP having the biggest number of seats at 14 followed by Parti Amanah Negara (nine) and PKR (five).

Bersatu has 11 seats in the assembly while Barisan Nasional is at 16 seats and Pas at one.

With the latest developments, the key to the formation of the state government lies with the representatives from PKR, whether they are leaning towards Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's camp or Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali's camp.