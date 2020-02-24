Status quo for Pas-led Terengganu govt despite national upheaval

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Pas-led Terengganu state government will remain intact when the change in the composition of the federal government takes effect.

With Pas having a 22-seat majority in the 32-seat State Legislative Assembly and the remaining 10 seats held by Barisan Nasional, the change in the composition of political parties in the federal government will have no effect on the present administration.

This is because Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat are not represented in the State Assembly.

At the parliamentary level, Pas controls six seats, with Barisan Nasional and Bersatu holding one seat each.

"Its status quo, and the government machinery will function as usual," said a high ranking source in the administration.