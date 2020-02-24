DAP slams treacherous action by some MPs, PH leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP has condemned the action of some Pakatan Harapan leaders and members of parliament to form a backdoor government with a new Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said such political manipulation by the coalition, comprising Umno, Pas, MCA, MIC and "certain Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders", with PKR renegades led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, had affected the government's efforts to address economic and livelihood of Malaysian businesses and the ordinary people.

"In objecting to this nefarious attempt to subvert and undermine the people's mandate given to PH, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had submitted his resignation as prime minister and Bersatu chairman," he told reporters after attending the party's emergency meeting at its headquarters today.

