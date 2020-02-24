Bersatu leaders arrive at party HQ

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the party's headquarters, here, at 8.29pm.

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir arrived at 8.45pm.

Party supporters, who gathered at the building's entrance since 8.15pm were chanting "Hidup Tun" while he was ushered into the building.

Other leaders including party youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Perak Menteri Besari Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu were also seen making their way into the building. NSTP/FATHIL ASRI

More to come