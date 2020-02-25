Muhyiddin: 'No comments'

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin emerged from the party headquarters about three hours after arriving for its emergency meeting.

While he stopped as media members jostled to get his comments on the outcome of the meeting, Muhyiddin declined to comment.

"I am not going to make a statement. Party secretary-general (Datuk Marzuki Yahya) is coming down to give a statement in a bit," said Muhyiddin in addressing a horde of journalists waiting.

Among those who attended the meeting were party youth leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dr Maszlee Malik were also present.

Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has earlier resigned as the party's chairman, was no where to be seen at the party headquarters where the emergency meeting is held.

He was seen featured in an Instagram post by his granddaughter Serena Mukhriz having a light moment at the dinner table with the latter and several others.