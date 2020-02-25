Bersatu refuses to accept Dr M's resignation

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) refuses to accept Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as party chairman and will seek to convince him to reconsider his move.

The decision was made unanimously after a three-hour emergency meeting of the Bersatu supreme leadership council at Menara Yayasan Selangor.

Party secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the party would continue to support Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

"We would like to also deny reports saying Bersatu leaders have jumped shipped.

"(As the interim prime minister) Tun (Dr Mahathir would) let the Dewan Rakyat to decide (his position) as the Malaysian prime minister.

"It's not an issue of Umno, or Pas or any party. Instead, it is now up to members of parliament whether to support Tun as the prime minister," he told reporters at the party's headquarters after attending its emergency meeting tonight.

Asked whether Bersatu would join a coalition with Umno and Pas, Marzuki said: "Let's settle issues regarding the prime minister first."

When asked on Bersatu leaving Pakatan Harapan, Marzuki said it was the decision of a majority of party leaders.

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the party's leadership would appeal to Dr Mahathir to return to lead the country's administration.

“We will appeal tomorrow morning. We want Dr Mahathir to be appointed as the eighth Prime Minister,” he told the NSTP today.

Bersatu held an emergency meeting at 8.30pm tonight without the presence of Dr Mahathir.

The special meeting was only attended by a few MPs and party members, and was chaired by party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

When asked about Dr Mahathir's status in the party, Mohd Rafiq said the Langkawi MP is still an active party member, despite him showing strong resolve to step down as chairman.

"So today, we unanimously support Dr Mahathir's leadership, not only as interim Prime Minister, but to return as the Prime Minister to govern the country," he said.