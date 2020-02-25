Former ministers turn to social media to share thoughts

KUALA LUMPUR: A day after the announcement of the dissolution of Cabinet following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's resignation, federal and state leaders have taken to social media to pen their heartfelt parting messages.

In their posts on various social media platforms, the leaders expressed gratitude and appreciation to the rakyat for their support, as well as their colleagues across the board at their respective ministeries and state governments.

In his last posting as the International Trade and Industry Minister (MITI), Darell Leiking expressed his thanks to his deputy Dr Ong Kian Ming, the ministry's director general, deputy director generals, directors, staff at all levels and its agencies for their support, guidance and tireless efforts rendered during his tenure for the sake of Malaysia.

Darell said it was and will always be an honour to have had served together at MITI and the agencies.

"It was an eye opening experience indeed for me in having joined in a small part of the many achievements that all of you at MITI and agencies have achieved to date despite all the global and domestic challenges we had faced as a nation during that short journey since July 2018 till yesterday (Feb 24).

"I know these amazing former colleagues of mine all at MITI and agencies will continue fulfilling those many missions as tasked by the government.

"I will always be praying for all at MITI to keep on navigating our federation towards the right path, goals and to make it to be a force to be reckoned with in today's borderless and challenging global economy," posted Darell on his official Facebook page.

Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari, on his official Twitter page, said he was thankful to be able to lead the state government.

"Thank you to all for giving me the chance to lead. Although it was a short stint, I have worked with all my might to give the best to fight starvation, ignorance and distress. May God bless all of us," said Adly on his via his twitter handle at @adly_cm .

Former Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin today posted on her Facebook calling the public to protect democracy.

She reminisced on the time when PH stunned the world by toppling the “corrupt regime” of Umno under Barisan Nasional after the previous election.

Yeo said at about 3am on May 10, 2018, she was at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel and took a picture of the historical moment.

“For the first time in the history of Malaysia, the federal government was changed!”

She said following that, the country shone as a symbol of democracy to the world.

“The following day, all the headlines were positive ones, describing Malaysia as the beacon of hope for democracy in Asia.”

“Malaysia changed from a kleptocratic country to the beacon of hope in the region overnight,” she added.

However, Yeo said last Sunday, less than 2 years from the historic day, at the same place, Malaysians witnessed what she claimed the greatest treachery in the nation's history.

“Thank God, they did not succeed in forming a backdoor government. I don't want this place - once marked by a historical democratic win of millions of fellow Malaysians who hungered for change - to be tainted by the few selfish and power-crazy politicians,” she said.

“But it is not over yet. In the next few days, let us all pray and do our part, let us be reminded of the spirit we had in believing in the impossible on May 9, 2018 to protect the democracy in Malaysia.”

“What we are protecting is not the PH government, but the legitimate government elected by the people through the ballot boxes. We are protecting democracy.”

She called on the public to show the next generation that election and voting are something worth doing.

Meanwhile, former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa gave his views about the current political situation on his Twitter @mujahidrawa.

He alleged that any new pact was not a mandate but rather an “abduction attempt”.

“This is a very serious offence against the rakyats!”

Former Deputy Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik posted on his Instagram @bakhtiarm today that he would miss the people at his office.

“Please continue to provide excellent service and serve this beloved nation,” he said.

“Do keep in touch and we shall go and eat out together some times,” he said.

Segambut member of parliament Hannah Yeoh on her Twitter @hannahyeoh today said the civil service now knew the difference between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan governance.

“I am confident many can now differentiate real work from fluff, policies from events and clean from corrupt ones. I have faith.”

She said the corrupt ones will have a great sense of urgency to remove paper trail and the clean ones will be thinking of the multiple new policies and budget roll-out that are being stalled.