Kelantan Amanah pledges to support Tun M

KOTA BARU: All 26,000 Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) members in Kelantan have pledged their full support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as Prime Minister.

Kelantan Amanah chairman Muhammad Hussin said this was also in line with the decision made by the party president following the political unrest.

"All state Amanah members will obey whatever decision made by our leader for the country's safety.

"We will continue supporting Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister," he said.

Muhammad said the state Amanah would hold a meeting with all state committees as well as area heads.

"The meeting is expected to be held next week among others to discuss this political turmoil," he said.

Yesterday, party president Mohamad Sabu in a statement said Amanah pledged its full support for Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister.

He also expressed the party's call for Dr Mahathir to continue leading Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Mohamad hoped Allah SWT would grant Dr Mahathir the strength to face the current political turmoil and Amanah would stand firm with Pakatan Harapan and him for a better Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir has confirmed sending his resignation letters as Prime Minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman.

Bersatu has also left the Pakatan coalition, following an announcement made by its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.