Dr M begins work as interim Prime Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad started working as interim prime minister today.

Dr Mahathir was seen entering the Perdana Putra building here, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, at 9.29 am.

He arrived via the official vehicle bearing registration number Malaysia 2020 and waved to newsmen who waited outside the building.

Just another day in the office. pic.twitter.com/fU14woEsA0 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) February 25, 2020

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to appoint Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister, after accepting the latter’s resignation earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement announced that Dr Mahathir’s resignation as the seventh prime minister yesterday and his resignation letter was submitted to the king at 1pm.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement yesterday, announced that His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah had consented to appoint Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister, pending the appointment of a new Prime Minister in accordance with Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

Mohd Zuki said during the interim period, Dr Mahathir will manage the country’s administration until the new Prime Minister is appointed and a new Cabinet is formed.

He also said that Al-Sultan Abdullah, on the advice of the Prime Minister, also consented to the revocation of the appointment of the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries. --Bernama