BN, Pas, PBRS urge dissolution of Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Pas have called for Parliament to be dissolved to resolve the country’s political crisis.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the parties presented their stand to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today.

He said such a stand is necessary following suggestions to create a ‘unity government’ comprising political party leaders.

“The concept of a unity government generally contradicts the policies set by the parties. All calculations must take into account party policies.

“Following a discussion by the parties, we have concluded that we cannot hide this from the people.

“We are asking for Parliament to be dissolved and for the people be allowed to decide,” he told a press conference at Menara Dato’ Onn here, today.

