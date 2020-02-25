Johor BN claims to have numbers to form new state govt

JOHOR BARU: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) claims it has the support of the majority in the state assembly to form the new state government.

Its chairman, Datuk Hasni Mohammad, said that besides the support of 16 BN, one Pas and 11 Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) Malaysia assemblymen, the coalition is also confident of garnering support from three PKR and two Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) assemblymen.

"I have been given the mandate to negotiate with Bersatu and the PKR and Amanah assemblymen for the formation of a new government.

“I have already signed the statutory declarations (SDs) from the BN and Pas representatives. I am waiting for the SDs from Bersatu and the five independent representatives before making a request for an audience with the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar," he added.

Hasni said he hopes to have an audience with the ruler by Friday.

"I am confident the new government will be formed in the next one or two days," he added.

On who will be the next Menteri Besar, Hasni said the matter will be discussed among coalition members.

"We also have to consider the views of the ruler on this matter," said Hasni.

He was speaking to the media after attending a special meeting with state assemblymen from BN and Pas at the Johor Umno headquarters here.

Hasni said he will give his support if Sultan Ibrahim wants to maintain Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal as Menteri Besar.

He also denied that the move is an attempt to form a backdoor government.

"The Pakatan Harapan government has collapsed and Johor needs a government. This does not contravene the State Constitution," said Hasni.