MPs told to choose between naming PM candidate, supporting Parliament dissolution

KUALA LUMPUR: The first batch of Members of Parliament who were today granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, were presented with two options by the King.

Datuk Masir Kujat from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), following his audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah, told reporters that they were given a choice – to name the candidate for the eighth prime minister, or to opt for Parliament’s dissolution.

“I named Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the candidate for the post, in line with the party’s stand.

“Only one name and we continue to support Dr Mahathir,” he said.

Masir, who is Sri Aman MP, said all the MPs were given between two and three minutes each for a personal audience with the King.

Masir was among the 90 MPs who were summoned for a personal audience with the King.

The remaining 131 MPs will have their sessions tomorrow, starting at 10am.

Meanwhile, Kuala Kurau MP Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said declined to share what transpired during the audience.

“We cannot reveal our choice. It is up to the King to decide after his meeting with the MPs,” he said.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Parliament Chief Whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said he named Dr Mahathir as the next prime minister.

“No discussion, just fill in a form to select who will be the prime minister,” he said.

Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, when met, declined to share the details.

Asked on what he chose, he simply replied; “It’s a secret.”

Among the MPs present today were Pas MPs such as Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (Marang) and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (Kubang Kerian); GPS MPs Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Batang Sadong), Datuk Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Santubong); as well as Umno MPs including Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (Gua Musang), Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datoh), Tan Sri Annuar Musa (Ketereh) and Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (Putrajaya).