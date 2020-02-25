Pakatan: We have numbers to form government

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) believes that there is no need to call for snap elections as they have enough support to form the government.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Samad said that although their support may not translate to a two-thirds majority, it is enough to form the government via a simple majority.

“No, there was no discussion on a general election. Why should we waste the people’s money to hold a GE when we can obtain a clear majority?

“The two-thirds majority is a thing of the past and does not need further discussion. A simple majority is enough for PH to form the government,” he told reporters after attending the PH Presidential Council meeting here, today.

Khalid said various issues were discussed in the meeting, which was chaired by PH de factor leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He described the meeting as positive.

However, he said they did not touch on the subject of who will be the next Prime Minister.

Asked whether the meeting discussed the status of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Khalid said that that is a question which should be posed to the party itself.

Meanwhile, Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said PKR, DAP and Amanah have reached a consensus on what they will convey to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during their audience tomorrow.

However, he did not disclose what the consensus was on their candidate for Prime Minister, or whether they think Parliament should be dissolved.