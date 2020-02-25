Baru Bian: PKR splinter faction vindicated

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Works Minister Baru Bian said that PKR’s splinter faction has been vindicated over its call for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete the full term of his premiership.

The Selangau Member of Parliament said that the “ex-PKR 11” have been consistent in their stand that Dr Mahathir should complete his term until the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Those who have been observing us would know that our team’s stand has been very consistent over the past 21 months, and shall remain so – that YAB Tun continues as PM until GE15.

“I am happy to note that those who had been calling for YAB Tun’s resignation have done a U-turn and are now in tune with our call.

“This vindication proves that our stand has been correct all along,” he said in a statement tonight.

Apart from Baru, the ex-PKR 11 comprises 10 other federal lawmakers, including former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who quit the party on Monday.

The others who resigned en masse from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party are Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota); Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak); Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal); Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat); Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat); Ali Biju (Saratok); Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo); and Jonathan Yasin ( Ranau).

The 11, which comprise three federal ministers, one deputy minister, one deputy Chief Minister, one deputy speaker and three MPs, exited the party just as 26 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) federal lawmakers left PH – which contributed to the ruling government’s collapse.

Baru apologised to his supporters for the silence amidst the political turmoil, as he was away in Bario to fulfil a prior arranged engagement during the past two days.

The former Sarawak PKR chief also reaffirmed his full support for Dr Mahathir.

He also called on all supporters of the ex-PKR 11 to remain calm and be patient for a peaceful solution to this political impasse.

“I understand Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has advised the same, for the rakyat to be patient as a resolution is being formulated.

“I reiterate that we have the fullest confidence in YAB Tun to lead us to realising his Shared Prosperity Vision as he brings the nation together in reconciliation and healing.

“I am still committed to ensuring that our beloved Sarawak will continue to realise its rights and no longer be denied the development and prosperity it deserves.

“Moving forward, I wish to reaffirm that our struggle remains intact. Our track record of fighting for the poor and marginalised is clear,” he added.