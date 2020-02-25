Syed Saddiq: Have faith in Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth wing (Armada Bersatu) has reiterated its support for Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The wing’s chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, said the Langkawi Member of Parliament (MP) should be allowed the necessary space and time to carry out his tasks.

"I think he (Dr M) has the answer and has met up with all the party leaders following his resignation as Prime Minister (prior to his appointment as Interim Prime Minister).

"Have faith, he will be able to carry it out.

"Armada is taking the stance to defend the mandate given by the people in the last general election, where they are the ones who have the power and had chosen the government.

“Do not allow chess players to decide the direction of the country,” he told reporters tonight after attending a meeting with Armada chiefs and excos at Bersatu’s headquarters.

The former Youth and Sports Minister also said that Armada backs the former Bersatu chairman’s stand not to cooperate with Umno.

"At the same time, Armada is taking the stance to follow Tun Dr Mahathir not to work with Umno to form a bloc under (Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad) Zahid Hamidi," he said, adding that the decision was made based on ongoing corruption cases involving Umno's top leadership.

When asked about Bersatu's position now that it is out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, Syed Saddiq said: "As I've mentioned before, the decision that we made tonight is to defend the principled decision made by Tun (Dr Mahathir), which is to ensure that there is no collaboration with Umno and (the opposition). We want to ensure that's the case."