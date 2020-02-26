Political crisis: Day 4 - Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: A Hop on-Hop off bus carrying PKR members of parliament entered Istana Negara at 10.40am.

Among those spotted on the bus were Subang MP Wong Chen, Kapar MP Abdullah Sani, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

It is learnt that PKR MPs had all decided to attend the audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara, together.

PKR members of parliament waving at members of the media as they arrive at Istana Negara. - NSTP/Aizuddin Saad

The bus entourage was also accompanied by more than 10 heavily tinted cars, said to be carrying Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, among other MPs from the party.

Earlier, up to 10am, there were only nine MPS who had their audience with the Ruler.

Among the first to arrive this morning were Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik and Pagoh MP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at 9.35am and 9.50am respectively.

Simpang Renggam MP, Dr Maszlee Malik waves as he arrives at Istana Negara. -NSTP/Hairul Anuar Rahim

Mazslee however was not there to see the King, instead he came to distribute breakfast for the media personnel who were gathered outside Gate 2.

As of 11am, it is believed that 140 MPs from a total of 222 have had their audience with the King to personally name who they support for the formation of the new government.

Yesterday, 90 MPs were granted audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah where they were given two options to either name a person as the 8th PM candidate or call for the dissolution of the Parliament.