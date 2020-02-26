Bersatu wants Dr M to remain as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) lawmakers have conveyed their wishes wanting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be the next prime minister during their one-on-one interview with the King today.

In a statement today, Bersatu information chief Dr Radzi Jidin said all Bersatu MPs have attended the audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and expressed their support to the interim prime minister.

He said during the supreme council meeting chaired by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night, the party had come out with the decision of fully supporting Dr Mahathir as the prime minister and also rejected his request to quit as Bersatu chairman.

Bersatu information chief Dr Radzi Jidin.

Radzi said following the meeting, Muhyiddin had informed all Bersatu MPs of the decision so that they would give their support to Dr Mahthir to continue leading the country.

He also urged Bersatu members to remain calm and have confidence in the Bersatu leaders in handling the current political impasse.

“We are confident that the current political situation will be solved immediately, Insya-Allah our party will be stronger and united under Tun Dr Mahathir,” he said.

The King has consented to interview the remaining 132 of the 222 lawmakers, starting 10am, to find the best possible solution to the nation’s current state of political uncertainty.

Yesterday, His Majesty had interviewed 90 MPs to personally hear their views and to ascertain who commands the majority of support in Parliament to enable a new government to be formed.