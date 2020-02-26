Sultan Ibrahim to meet all state representatives today

JOHOR BARU: All 56 state representatives have been summoned for an audience with the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar this afternoon.

It is understood that it will be held at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim in Bukit Timbalan, here.

The matter was confirmed by Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Mazlan Bujang.

"It's true but I can't attend because I am currently outstation. I understand that a number of representatives will not be able to attend as the notice was only issued at 11am," said Mazlan when contacted.

So far, no statement has been issued by the palace.