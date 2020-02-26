Gerakan pleads for patience on political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan has called for patience in the wake of the current political uncertainty besieging the country.

Its president Datuk Dr. Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said everyone should have faith in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to act in accordance with the federal constitution.

“Based on several political party meetings with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong since yesterday, we believe the political turmoil should end latest by tomorrow. The public must accept with an open heart (the decisions) for the wellbeing of the country,”he said in a statement issued today.

Lau also advised the people to stay calm and not make things worse, like taking to social media and publish fake news.

“This will only worsen the situation and the image of the country in the eyes of the world."

According to Lau, several national administrative matters need to continue and be expedited.

“Among them are efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, launch of the economic stimulus package and more. The implementation team should make sure that it runs smoothly even without the captain on board.”

Lau expressed hope that the crisis would end soon because it has had a huge impact on the country.

“The country's affairs have been disrupted by the resignation and withdrawal of leaders from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which had only managed to serve less than a term.”