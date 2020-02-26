MACC to MPs: We're watching you!

IPOH: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is keeping a close watch on the current political developments in the country.

MACC deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki reminded members of parliament not to offer or receive bribes in any form in their bid to secure positions.

“Any MP who offers, gives, or receives bribes in any form from parties with vested interest for positions is committing an office under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

So far, no such offences involving MPs had been committed, Azam said, but warned that MACC would be monitoring the situation closely.

The country is currently mired in political uncertainty after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Monday resigned as prime minister and chairman of Bersatu, one of the four Pakatan Harapan component parties, which also announced on the same day that it was leaving the coalition.

Dr Mahathir has since been appointed interim prime minister.-- BERNAMA