GPS picks Dr M over Anwar as its choice for Prime Minister

MIRI: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) picked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as their ‘choice’ after the state ruling coalition took into consideration the interest of the nation.

“Because it is for the sake of the country, it is (for the) national interest.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the interim prime minister.

“You must not create chaos in the country… stability is important. And the interest of the rakyat must come first,” said Sarawak Chief Minister and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg here today.

Abang Johari, who is also the president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) – the backbone of GPS - was asked to comment why the state ruling coalition had chosen Dr Mahathir over the PKR president.

GPS commands 18 of the 222 seats in Parliament.

He reiterated that the GPS-led Sarawak government would abide by any decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to solve the impasse affecting the federal administration based on Article 40 (2) (a) and (b) as well as Article 43 (2) (a) and Article 55(2) to be read together as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Any decision taken by GPS in the light of the impasse, said Abang Johari, was made in the interest of the nation without sacrificing the rights and interest of Sarawak.

“The most important concern is that Malaysia must have political stability for the nation to move forward.

“The country is faced with mounting economic problems rising from uncertainties including the Covid-19 that must be addressed in earnest and expeditiously.

“We are facing a lot of economic problems not only in Malaysia but also worldwide and we have to tackle this problem that affects the ordinary people,” he said.

Abang Johari refused to comment when asked if the impasse could only be resolved through a snap election.

“We will cross the bridge once we get there,” he said.