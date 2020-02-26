40 DAP MPs last to have audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Forty DAP MPs who arrived at the Palace grounds at 1.45pm in a tour bus are said to be among the last few MPs scheduled to have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah here today.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who is also Tanjong Member of Parliament and the state DAP chairman in a reply NST said as of 2pm, all DAP MPs have fullfilled their due duty for an audience with the King.

It is learnt that two other party MPs including Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai attended a much earlier session.

The DAP entourage was seen leaving the palace grounds at 4.25pm after spending almost two and a half hours inside.

Unofficially, more than 200 of 222 members of Parliament have fullfilled their audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at the Palace.