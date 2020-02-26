'Pakatan Harapan or new coalition?' Sultan Ibrahim asks state reps

JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar asked state representatives today whether they supported Pakatan Harapan or a new coalition.

This is what several representatives said when met by the media at the exit of Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim in Bukit Timbalan where the audience was held.

Johor Parti Amanah Negara chief Aminolhuda Hassan said the ruler met each representative personally and only asked the one question.

"Besides a verbal answer, Tuanku also asked us to state our answer in a signed letter," said Aminolhuda when met by reporters.

Bekok assemblyman Dr S Ramakrishnan (DAP) said the meeting lasted about one minute.

"Tuanku wants to know what we support, PH or a new coalition," said Ramakrishnan.

He also expressed his confidence that PH would be able to retain the current state government.

"By consensus, I am confident PH will be able to retain the support to maintain the current state government. I have also spoken with several representatives from Bersatu and they have voiced their support for PH," said Ramakrishnan.

This sentiment was shared by Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PKR - Bukit Batu).

"Good news," said Puah briefly when stopped at the exit by the waiting reporters.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the building for the meeting with the state representatives at 2.44 pm.

The ruler came in a maroon four wheel drive vehicle which he drove himself.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim then arrived at the building, which housed the old State Assembly, at 3.25 pm.

Sultan Ibrahim left the building about 5,10 pm, followed by Tunku Ismail a minute later.

Among those seen entering the building were Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Johor Parti Amanah Negara chief Aminolhuda Hassan and Exco members including Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, Liow Cai Tung and Tan Chen Choon.

Also present was state Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

According to Datuk Osman Sapian (Bersatu - Kempas) only two state representatives were absent at the meeting, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (Amanah - Simpang Jeram) and Mazlan Bujang (Bersatu - Puteri Wangsa), who were both believed to be in Kuala Lumpur.

"It is now up to the wisdom of Sultan Ibrahim to make a decision," said Osman.