'PH reneged on pledge to support Tun M because of his non-partisan plan'

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan backtracked on its pledge to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister because of his plan to form a "unity government of individuals", said Yeo Bee Yin.

The former Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister said the PH manifesto would not be fulfilled this way.

"We invited Tun to attend the PH presidential council meeting to discuss our concerns over the proposal. However, Tun declined.

“Therefore, the PH leadership decided at the meeting to defend the people's mandate to the PH government and to fulfil our PH manifesto by nominating (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim as PH PM," she said quoting the DAP statement in her Facebook post.

PH made an about turn today by naming Anwar as its PM candidate when it had earlier given an undertaking to support interim prime minister Dr Mahathir for the post.